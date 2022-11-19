New Mexico hosts New Mexico State after Pinson's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at New Mexico Lobos (3-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -6; over/under is 151 BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the New Mexico Lobos after Xavier Pinson scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 67-64 loss to the UTEP Miners.

New Mexico finished 11-7 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Lobos averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.4% from behind the arc last season.

New Mexico State finished 27-7 overall last season while going 9-3 on the road. The Aggies averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 13.5 on free throws and 23.7 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

