New Mexico finished 13-19 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Lobos averaged 6.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico heads into a matchup with Jacksonville State as winners of three consecutive games.

Jacksonville State finished 21-11 overall with a 9-5 record on the road a season ago. The Gamecocks averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 26.4 from beyond the arc.