Gonzales replaces Bob Davie, who had a 35-64 record in eight seasons.

Gonzales walked on at UNM and played for the Lobos as a punter and safety.

He started his coaching career at UNM as a defensive graduate assistant from 1999-2002.

He was the program’s video coordinator from 2003-05 and worked with the safeties, punters, kickers and deep snappers from 2005-08.

Prior to coaching at Arizona State, Gonzales was at San Diego State for seven seasons and was the defensive coordinator in his final year.

