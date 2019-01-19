ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Led by Carlton Bragg’s 16 points, six New Mexico players reached double figures as the Lobos pummeled Wyoming 83-53 on Saturday.

Vance Jackson added a double-double for New Mexico (9-9, 3-3 Mountain West) with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while reserve Keith McGee had a career-high 14 and Anthony Mathis had 12 points with eight rebounds.

The Cowboys (4-14, 0-5) got 12 from Justin James and 10 from A.J. Banks.

But as a team Wyoming shot 35 percent from the field and 27 percent on 3-pointers.

The game got away early as New Mexico built up an eight-point advantage over the first 10 minutes of the game, then put things out of doubt with a 14-0 run to go up 38-16.

New Mexico dominated every statistical category, but perhaps the most telling stat was the 20 assists the Lobos collected on their 28 baskets. Five different players had at least three assists, with Jackson’s five leading the way.

Likewise, New Mexico held a 29-8 advantage on fast break points after forcing 17 Wyoming turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys have now lost five straight games, all of them by at least 12 points. Wyoming’s average margin of defeat in that span is 22 points.

New Mexico: After following up New Mexico’s win over then-No. 6 Nevada with three straight losses, the Lobos needed a win to start climbing the conference standings.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys are home Wednesday against San Jose State. The Spartans and Wyoming are the last two remaining teams without a conference win.

It was a brief home visit for the Lobos, who head back out to UNLV on Tuesday. The teams just played each other Jan. 8, which the Rebels won 85-58.

