New Mexico snaps Oral Roberts' 10-game win streak, 82-75

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points, Josiah Allick and Morris Udeze added double-doubles and New Mexico snapped Oral Roberts’ 10-game win streak with an 82-75 victory on Monday night.
Max Abmas scored 26 points for the Golden Eagles (13-4). He hit 10 of 22 shots but just 3 of 13 from beyond the arc. Connor Vanover finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Carlos Jrgens had nine points and nine boards.
Mashburn scored 13 in the first half to guide New Mexico to a 43-35 lead at intermission.
