New Mexico snaps Oral Roberts' 10-game win streak, 82-75

Mashburn sank 11 of 23 shots with two 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lobos (15-2), who fell out of the Top 25 this week after back-to-back Mountain West Conference losses to Fresno State and UNLV. Allick finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Udeze scored 12 with 10 boards. Jaelen House hit all eight of his free throws and scored 15 with five assists.