Jabari Rice had four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for New Mexico State (14-6, 5-0), which has won nine of its last 10 games. Trevelin Queen added 10 points for the Aggies.
Terrell Brown scored 25 points on 11-of-21 shooting to lead Seattle (10-10, 3-2). Delante Jones added 11 points and Morgan Means had 10.
New Mexico State plays at Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday. Seattle travels to Grand Canyon on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.