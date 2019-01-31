LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Terrell Brown scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, on Thursday night to help New Mexico State beat UMKC 70-54 for its sixth win in a row.

Clayton Henry hit a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 opening run and the Aggies never trailed. Brown had five points in a 13-4 run that pushed the lead to 11 points when Mohamed Thiam made a 3 with 4:23 left in the first half and New Mexico State took a 30-22 advantage into the break. Xavier Bishop hit from behind the arc to pull UMKC within seven early in the second half but C.J. Bobbitt answered from distance and the Aggies led by double figures for the final 18 minutes.

New Mexico State (17-4, 6-1 Western Athletic Conference) has won 12 straight against the Kangaroos after losing the first meeting between the programs 68-66 on Jan. 18, 2014.

Rob Whitfield led UMKC (8-14, 3-4) with 16 points and Jordan Giles added 13. The duo combined to make 8 of 13 from the field while the rest of the Kangaroos shot just 19 percent (6 of 32).

The Aggies set a season high for rebound-margin at plus-26 (43-17).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.