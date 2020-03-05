New Mexico State built a 20-3 lead and never trailed. Not until Milan Acquaah made a pair of free throws with 5:36 before intermission did the Lancers reach double figures. New Mexico State led 35-11 at the point and went on to a 46-20 lead at halftime.
The Aggies (25-6, 16-0 Western Athletic Conference) finished perfect in league play for the first time in program history.
Acquaah led California Baptist (21-9, 10-5) with 15 points.
_____
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.