New Mexico State Aggies and the Kent State Golden Flashes play in El Paso, Texas

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-3) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (6-4) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes and the New Mexico State Aggies square off in El Paso, Texas. The Aggies have a 6-4 record against non-conference oppponents. New Mexico State is fifth in the WAC in team defense, giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Golden Flashes are 8-3 in non-conference play. Kent State is third in the MAC shooting 36.2% from deep. Jalen Sullinger leads the Golden Flashes shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshawndre Washington is scoring 13.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Aggies. Xavier Pinson is averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 37.5% for New Mexico State.

Sincere Carry is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

