New Mexico State Aggies and the Kent State Golden Flashes square off in El Paso, Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-3) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (6-4) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -4; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes and the New Mexico State Aggies play at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The Aggies are 6-4 in non-conference play. New Mexico State is fifth in the WAC with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Issa Muhammad averaging 10.0.

The Golden Flashes have an 8-3 record in non-conference games. Kent State is third in the MAC shooting 36.2% from downtown. Jalen Sullinger leads the Golden Flashes shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshawndre Washington is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Aggies. Xavier Pinson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for New Mexico State.

Sincere Carry is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points and 3.6 steals over the last 10 games for Kent State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article