New Mexico State and Sam Houston face off in conference showdown

Sam Houston Bearkats (10-3, 0-1 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-6, 0-1 WAC)
The Bearkats are 0-1 in WAC play. Sam Houston leads the WAC giving up just 54.8 points per game while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.
The Aggies and Bearkats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is averaging 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Xavier Pinson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.
Qua Grant is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.
