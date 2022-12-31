New Mexico State and Sam Houston face off in conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sam Houston Bearkats (10-3, 0-1 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-6, 0-1 WAC) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -2; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays New Mexico State in WAC action Saturday. The Aggies are 4-1 in home games. New Mexico State ranks third in the WAC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Deshawndre Washington averaging 7.1.

The Bearkats are 0-1 in WAC play. Sam Houston leads the WAC giving up just 54.8 points per game while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Aggies and Bearkats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is averaging 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Xavier Pinson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Qua Grant is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

