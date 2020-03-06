“That’s just a fact of life at our level,” Coach Chris Jans said on the morning of his team’s regular season finale earlier this week against California Baptist. “We tried to put together a tough enough preseason schedule that maybe — maybe — we might get an at-large if we didn’t win the conference tournament. But we got some guys hurt and didn’t play especially well. So, Las Vegas is it for us.”

Jans isn’t exaggerating when he talks about injuries. Three players who played important roles on last year’s 30-5 team have gone down for the season. A fourth has been out since conference play began and might not return. Leading scorer Trevelin Queen missed five games with a torn meniscus in his knee.

And yet, the Aggies will go into the conference tournament on a 19-game winning streak since the mediocre 6-6 start Jans referenced. Even with the injuries, they are eight players deep.

“I’d never really played with a long bench until last year,” Jans said. Then, we just had too many good players not to go 11 or 12 deep and it worked out quite well, so the plan was to do the same thing this year. That turned out to be a good thing because even with the injuries we can feel comfortable playing eight guys.”

Jans, 50, is a story of huge success, a fall from grace and redemption. He was a coach at four junior colleges during a seven-year span and never won fewer than 20 games. In 2004, he won the junior college national title at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla. After that, he was an assistant for four years at Illinois State under Porter Moser, before spending seven seasons working for Gregg Marshall at Wichita State.

In 2014, Bowling Green gave him his first shot as a Division I head coach. He won 21 games in his first season, the Falcons’ first 20-win season since 2002.

Then, on March 21, 2015, his life crashed.

It started innocently enough with a loss to Canisius in the second round of the CIT. Jans went to a bar with friends that evening and had too much to drink. He ended up being caught on a cellphone camera making lewd comments and slapping a woman on the behind before friends got him out of the bar. After an investigation, Bowling Green fired him.

Jans makes no excuses for what happened.

“What I regret the most is I hurt a lot of other people who did nothing wrong,” he said. “I hurt family, friends, my players, the school and college basketball. I talk to my players about it even now — not the details of the evening — but how you can change your reputation instantly with one poor decision.

“I had to pick myself up and learn from it. I was incredibly lucky that I got the support I got from people around me and that Gregg Marshall was willing to offer me a place to go to pick my life up again.”

Marshall hired Jans in an administrative role so he could stay connected to basketball without being in the spotlight. Jans admits the thought that he might never get another chance to be a head coach crossed his mind.

“I did think about it, but not that often because I had other things I was trying to figure out,” he said. “I never blamed drinking for what happened even though I was intoxicated. I blamed me. There was no excuse for my behavior. I knew I had to take the blame head-on and just try to be a better person, husband, father.”

Perhaps it was that approach that led New Mexico State to give Jans the second chance he thought might not come again.

In 2017, Paul Weir left New Mexico State after one season to take the job at New Mexico. Weir had gone 28-6 in his one season coaching the Aggies, and Jans hasn’t missed a beat going 28-6, 30-5 and now 25-6.

A year ago, New Mexico State won the conference title and was sent to Salt Lake City as a No. 12 seed to face fifth-seeded Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Down 13, the Aggies rallied to trail 78-76 with the ball in the final seconds. Point guard A.J. Harris appeared to have an open layup but instead dished the ball back to Terrell Brown at the top of the key, who was fouled on a three-point attempt with 1.7 seconds left. He missed two of three free throws. Auburn survived, 78-77, and went on to the Final Four.

“That one was really tough,” Jans said. “Watching Auburn keep winning, I think we all had mixed emotions. You always want the team that beats you to keep winning, but I couldn’t help but wonder what we might have done if we’d won that game. It took a while to get over it. On the other hand, it’s what drives this team every day. I tell the guys all the time, ‘We’re good, but right now we aren’t good enough to win in the NCAA tournament. If we want to be that good, we have to keep improving and hope we get another chance.’ ”

Coached by Lou Henson and led by Sam Lacey and Jimmy Collins, New Mexico State was a Final Four team in 1970, losing to a John Wooden-coached UCLA team. In all, the school has been to 25 NCAAs — including eight of the last 10. But it hasn’t officially won a tournament game since 1970: two wins in 1992 and another in 1993 were vacated.

New Mexico State has been a steppingstone job for coaches: Henson went on to 21 seasons at Illinois before returning to Las Cruces to finish his career. Reggie Theus was hired by the Sacramento Kings; Marvin Menzies went on to UNLV after 10 seasons and Weir quickly moved across the state.

The only move Jans wants to make is to the second round of the NCAAs — at least.

“We know what we have to do in the conference tournament, that we have to win,” he said. “That’s a lot of pressure. But we’ve put pressure on ourselves every night all season for just that reason. We’ve got six seniors on this team. We’d all like another chance.”

Their coach has made the most of his second chance. Maybe his players can do the same.

