New Mexico State defeats SFA 73-67

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — DaJuan Gordon scored 15 points and New Mexico State ended its nine-game losing streak beating Stephen F. Austin 73-67 on Wednesday.

Gordon also had five rebounds for the Aggies (8-14, 1-9 Western Athletic Conference). Deshawndre Washington scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Issa Muhammad finished 6 of 9 from the floor to finish with 12 points.