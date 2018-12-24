LAS VEGAS — JoJo Zamora made a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left and scored 28 points to help New Mexico State beat Washington State 75-72 on Sunday night at the Las Vegas Classic.

Zamora sank 9 of 11 shots, including six 3-pointers, and he also had seven assists. He was left open against a zone defense and hit the 3-pointer from the corner in front of the NMSU bench.

AJ Harris added 15 points for NMSU (10-3) and Eli Chuha had 11 points and 12 rebounds. NMSU beat Washington State for the second time this month, winning 69-63 on December 1.

CJ Elleby scored 20 points to lead Washington State (7-5). Carter Skaggs made all four of his shots from distance and scored 14 points.

After an offensive rebound, Elleby hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie it at 72 with 14.3 seconds to go.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.