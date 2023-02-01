Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-7, 7-2 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-14, 0-9 WAC)Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -2.5; over/under is 145BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Anthony Roy scored 23 points in New Mexico State's 77-72 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.The Aggies are 4-4 in home games. New Mexico State is 6-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.The 'Jacks are 7-2 in conference games. SFA is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Pinson is averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Deshawndre Washington is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds for the 'Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.'Jacks: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.