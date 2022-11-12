New Mexico State rolls past Lamar for third straight win

Andre Seldon scored on a 19-yard interception return just a minute into the game and the Aggies didn’t look back, leading 37-0 at halftime.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Diego Pavia threw for two touchdowns, Jamoni Jones had a pair of short scoring rushes and New Mexico State defeated Lamar 51-14 on Saturday for the Aggies’ third straight victory, their first three-game win streak since 2017.

The Aggies (4-5) outgained the FCS Cardinals 451-254 while scoring 50-plus points for the first time since 2019. It’s just the fourth time since 2011 the Aggies have won at least four games.