LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Keyon Jones scored 21 points and New Mexico State rolled to a 92-57 win over CSU Northridge on Wednesday night.

AJ Harris added 11 points and four assists for the Aggies (9-2). Eli Chuha, Robert Brown and Ivan Aurrecoechea scored 10 points apiece. Chuha led the team with nine rebounds.

New Mexico State had a 40-25 rebounding edge over CSU Northridge.

Jones sank a pair of 3-pointers to cap an 18-7 start for the Aggies and they never looked back, building to a 47-26 lead at the break.

Harris, JoJo Zamora and Trevelin Queen each hit from long range to open the second half, helping to stretch the New Mexico State advantage to 66-34 with 12:51 to play and the Aggies cruised from there.

Lamine Diane scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Matadors (3-8). Terrell Gomez added 16 points.

