LAS CRUCES, N.M. — JoJo Zamora tossed in a career-high 27 points and Ivan Aurrecoechea scored a career-best 23 with 11 rebounds for his first double-double to power New Mexico State to a 100-65 romp over New Mexico on Tuesday night.

Zamora was 9-of-10 shooting from the floor, including 6 of 6 from 3-point range, as the Aggies (7-1) beat the Lobos (4-2) for a fifth straight time. Aurrecoechea sank 6 of 7 shots and 11 of 15 free throws. Eli Chuha also notched his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 boards.

NMSU shot 45.5 percent from the floor in the first half, while holding the Lobos to 23-percent shooting, and had a commanding 50-22 lead at intermission.

Karim Ezzeddine and Vance Jackson paced New Mexico with 11 points apiece. Freshman Drue Drinnon scored 10.

