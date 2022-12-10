New Mexico State visits Duquesne after Washington's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) at Duquesne Dukes (7-2) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Duquesne Dukes after Deshawndre Washington scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 66-65 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos. The Dukes are 6-1 on their home court. Duquesne scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 0-2 away from home. New Mexico State is fifth in the WAC giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.9 points for the Dukes. Quincy McGriff is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Duquesne.

Xavier Pinson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Washington is averaging 13.1 points and 8.0 rebounds for New Mexico State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

