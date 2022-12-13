New Mexico State visits Saint Mary's (CA) following Mahaney's 20-point showing

New Mexico State Aggies (5-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-3)
The Aggies are 1-2 on the road. New Mexico State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ducas is averaging 13.7 points for the Gaels. Mahaney is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).
Deshawndre Washington is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Xavier Pinson is averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds for New Mexico State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.