New Mexico State visits Santa Clara after Odunewu's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico State Aggies (4-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -6.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Shakiru Odunewu scored 23 points in New Mexico State’s 77-35 victory over the Simon Fraser Clan.

The Broncos have gone 4-0 in home games. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandin Podziemski averaging 7.7.

The Aggies have gone 0-1 away from home. New Mexico State is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Santa Clara.

Xavier Pinson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Deshawndre Washington is averaging 12.0 points for New Mexico State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article