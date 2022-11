BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces the UTEP Miners after Issa Muhammad scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 101-52 victory over the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.

UTEP finished 20-14 overall with a 12-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Miners averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free throw line and 22.8 from deep.