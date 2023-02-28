New Mexico takes on Fresno State after Mashburn's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fresno State Bulldogs (10-18, 6-11 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (20-9, 7-9 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -8.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 73-71 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Lobos have gone 14-4 in home games. New Mexico is the top team in the MWC with 35.9 points in the paint led by Morris Udeze averaging 11.4.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-11 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks second in the MWC giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mashburn is shooting 44.8% and averaging 19.6 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Isaiah Hill is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 10.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

