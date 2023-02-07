New Mexico takes on Nevada, seeks 5th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nevada Wolf Pack (18-6, 8-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 6-4 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -4.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Nevada looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Lobos have gone 14-1 at home. New Mexico leads the MWC with 37.4 points in the paint led by Morris Udeze averaging 11.6.

The Wolf Pack are 8-3 in MWC play. Nevada ranks fifth in the MWC with 14.0 assists per game led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 19.4 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Jarod Lucas averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Blackshear is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

