The Lobos had a 2-10 record this year, losing their last nine games. Davie was 35-64 overall in eight seasons at New Mexico but twice guided the Lobos to bowl games and earned New Mexico’s first bowl victory in 10 years.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the $825,000 deal for Davie was disclosed during a Board of Regents meeting Tuesday following a nearly two-hour executive session.

University President Garnett Stokes said she signed off on the agreement.

School officials said the money for the Davie buyout will come from future game guarantees.

