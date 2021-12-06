“What they’ve been able to pour into me -- I’ve always been a sponge,” he said. “I’m taking it all in. I’ve led my position group. I’ve led defenses. I’ve been in front of the team plenty. It’s something that is easy for me. It’s something that I love to do. I’m just passionate about people. I am passionate about winning. I’m passionate about winning the right way, never compromising those values.”