New Orleans beats Texas A&M-Commerce 84-78 to snap long skid

Vincent added eight rebounds for the Privateers (7-18, 4-10 Southland Conference). Jordan Johnson scored 14 points and added five assists. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse recorded 11 points.

COMMERCE, Texas — Jamond Vincent had 20 points in New Orleans’ 84-78 win against Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday night which snapped a nine-game skid for the Privateers.

Jerome Brewer Jr. led the way for the Lions (11-16, 7-6) with 16 points. Texas A&M-Commerce also got 16 points and five assists from Kalen Williams. In addition, JJ Romer Rosario had 14 points.