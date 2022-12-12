New Orleans faces Boise State on 3-game road skid

New Orleans Privateers (2-6) at Boise State Broncos (8-2)
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Shaver Jr. is scoring 14.8 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 47.7% for Boise State.
Jordan Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 12.3 points for New Orleans.
