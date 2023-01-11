New Orleans heads to Incarnate Word for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 2-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-10, 0-3 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Luca Barei and the Incarnate Word Cardinals host Jordan Johnson and the New Orleans Privateers in Southland play. The Cardinals are 4-2 in home games. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Davante Dennis averaging 6.0.

The Privateers are 2-1 against Southland opponents. New Orleans averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The Cardinals and Privateers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barei is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Johnson is averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Privateers: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

