New Orleans hosts Lamar following Johnson's 39-point game

Lamar Cardinals (4-10, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-9, 0-1 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -8; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 39 points in New Orleans’ 101-96 overtime loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Privateers have gone 3-3 at home. New Orleans has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 0-1 against conference opponents. Lamar is ninth in the Southland scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

The Privateers and Cardinals meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Nate Calmese is averaging 15.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

