New Orleans plays Lamar following Johnson's 26-point game

New Orleans Privateers (9-18, 6-10 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-20, 5-11 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -2; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 26 points in New Orleans' 88-82 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cardinals have gone 6-8 at home. Lamar averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Privateers are 6-10 in Southland play. New Orleans is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Johnson is scoring 17.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

