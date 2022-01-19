The Lions are 1-0 in conference play. SE Louisiana has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Derek St. Hilaire is averaging 19.2 points and two steals for the Privateers. Green is averaging 14.4 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for New Orleans.
Keon Clergeot is averaging 11.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Lions. Gus Okafor is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.
Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.