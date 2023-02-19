New Orleans upsets Northwestern St 68-65 to end 9-game skid

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Jordan Johnson scored 23 points to lead New Orleans to a 68-65 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, snapping the Demons’ nine-game win streak.
Demarcus Sharp totaled 22 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Demons (19-9, 11-4). Jamonta’ Black added 18 points and Isaac Haney pitched in with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Johnson’s 3-pointer with 58 seconds left was the final basket of the game.
UP NEXT
New Orleans: The Privateers, who have won two straight following a nine-game skid, return home to host Nicholls on Thursday.
Northwestern State: The Demons travel to play Incarnate Word on Thursday.
___
