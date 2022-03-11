The Privateers are 10-4 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks eighth in the Southland shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.
The teams meet for the third time this season. SE Louisiana won 84-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Gus Okafor led SE Louisiana with 21 points, and Derek St. Hilaire led New Orleans with 15 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Clergeot is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Okafor is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.
St. Hilaire is shooting 43.5% and averaging 20.6 points for the Privateers. Troy Green is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.
Privateers: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.