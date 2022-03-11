New Orleans Privateers (18-12, 10-4 Southland) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (18-13, 10-4 Southland)

Katy, Texas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces the New Orleans Privateers after Jalyn Hinton scored 27 points in SE Louisiana’s 85-80 win against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions are 10-2 in home games. SE Louisiana leads the Southland shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Gage Larvadain shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Privateers are 10-4 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks eighth in the Southland shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. SE Louisiana won 84-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Gus Okafor led SE Louisiana with 21 points, and Derek St. Hilaire led New Orleans with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Clergeot is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Okafor is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

St. Hilaire is shooting 43.5% and averaging 20.6 points for the Privateers. Troy Green is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Privateers: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.