If Clemson clears its opening hurdle in the fourth-ranked Bulldogs in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 4, there are not many challenges the rest of the way. The Tigers don’t face North Carolina, the ACC’s other Top 10 team or Notre Dame as it did twice last season. Critics might point to road games at North Carolina State or Louisville as places Clemson could trip up, but the Tigers should be solid favorites in their last 11 games.