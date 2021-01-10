Satterfield spent this past season as the Panthers’ assistant offensive line coach after Rhule jumped to the NFL.
Satterfield steps in for South Carolina interim coach Mike Bobo, who Beamer has retained on staff after his hiring last month. But Bobo accepted an offer to join Auburn and new coach Bryan Harsin as its offensive coordinator.
White has spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Hilltoppers. He was nominated for the Frank Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football, in 2017, 2019 and 2020.
Day spent last season as head strength coach at Marshall.
