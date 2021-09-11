Minnesota: Wright has given the Gophers a trusty target in his first year with the program after transferring from Texas A&M. Their top returning receiver, Chris Autman-Bell, missed his second straight game with a leg injury and ought to make Morgan more potent throwing the ball as the season progresses. The passing attack is going to have to be more consistent for the Gophers to win in the Big Ten, no matter how good Potts and his blockers might be.