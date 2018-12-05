LUBBOCK, Texas — New Texas Tech coach Matt Wells has brought six more of his assistant coaches from Utah State to be on his staff with the Red Raiders.

The new Tech hires were announced Wednesday.

When Wells was hired away from his alma mater last week to replace Kliff Kingsbury, he initially also brought offensive coordinator David Yost and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson with him.

Now outside receivers coach Jovon Bouknight, defensive backs coach Julius Brown, offensive line coach Steve Farmer, running backs coach DeAndre Smith, tight ends/inside receivers coach Luke Wells and strength and conditioning coach Dave Scholz are going to Texas Tech. Luke Wells is the brother of the Red Raiders new head coach.

Utah State (10-2) plays North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 15.

