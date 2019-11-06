Grant Sherfield had 12 points for Wichita State., which led 31-25 at halftime.
Ayo Akinwole scored 16 points with eight rebounds for the Mavericks. J Gibson and Zach Thornhill added 11 points apiece. Matt Pile grabbed 15 rebounds.
Wichita State is 16-1 in home openers since its renovated arena opened in 2003 but Louisiana Tech snapped the 16-game streak last season.
