WICHITA, Kan. — Newcomer Trey Wade had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Dexter Dennis added 17 and 9 and Wichita State defeated Omaha in the season opener on Tuesday night.

Dennis made 5 of 9 from 3-oint range and Wade was 3 of 5 as the Shockers were 11 of 31. Wade, a junior college transfer who originally played at UTEP, is the first Shocker newcomer to debut with a double-double since O.J. Robinson in 1999.