Newcomers Johnson & Thompson help FGCU shock USC 74-61

LOS ANGELES — Chase Johnston scored 20 points, Isaiah Thompson scored all 16 of his points in the second half when FGCU pulled away to shock USC 74-61 in a season-opening game on Monday night.
Johnston, a transfer from Stetson, and Thompson, from Purdue, combined for five 3-pointers after the break and Thompson went 8 of 9 at the foul line.
Dahmir Bishop’s layup with four minutes to play had the Eagles up 65-45 before USC reeled off 11 points to cut the deficit to single digits with 1:07 remaining.
The Trojans made the first bucket of the second half but went 4 of 18 with six turnovers before the late surge.
Boggie Ellis was the only Trojan in double figures with 19.
FGCU only shot 37.5% percent but outrebound USC 46-35, including 16-7 on the offensive end. USC shot 40% and only made 3 of 19 3-point shots, all by Ellis.
