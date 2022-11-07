Newcomers Pack, Omier help Miami beat Lafayette 67-54

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack each scored 16 points, Norchad Omier had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Miami beat Lafayette 67-54 on Monday night in a season opener.
Wong, a first-team preseason All-ACC pick, was 5 of 13 from the field, Pack made four 3-pointers and Omier helped Miami dominate the glass 46-34.
Miami trailed 30-28 at halftime but opened the second half on a 10-0 run — with nine combined points from Wong and Omier — and the Hurricanes didn’t trail again. Lafayette tied it at 43, but Wong made three straight free throws to close a 9-0 run. Pack’s 3-pointer with 2:36 remaining gave Miami its first double-digit lead.
CJ Fulton led Lafayette with 17 points and Kyle Jenkins added 12 points.
After a 26-win season and getting within a game of the Final Four last March, big things are expected from Miami — the No. 4 pick in the ACC preseason poll.
