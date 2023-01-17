Newell and Cal host Oregon

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-15, 2-5 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces the Oregon Ducks after Grant Newell scored 21 points in Cal’s 81-78 overtime loss to the Washington Huskies. The Golden Bears have gone 3-8 in home games. Cal averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 2- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Ducks are 4-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Golden Bears and Ducks meet Wednesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Brown is averaging seven points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Will Richardson is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

