Under the contract, the network plans to televise four UConn home games in 2020 (Indiana, Liberty, Middle Tennessee and Army) and all home games from 2021-2023.
This will be the Huskies’ first season as a football independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference.
Most of UConn’s sports teams will be playing in the Big East, which signed a 12-year, $500 million media deal with Fox in 2013.
UConn officials had expressed displeasure with the AAC last year when that conference and ESPN announced a new 12-year TV contract. That deal was designed to increase revenue for the league’s schools from about $2 million to $7 million a year, but it put many games on ESPN-plus, the company’s subscription digital platform.
“CBS Sports is a tremendous brand for our football program to be associated with and I know UConn Nation will be pleased that it will be able to watch the Huskies compete against a compelling group of opponents on a nationally-distributed network,” athletic director David Benedict said Monday.
