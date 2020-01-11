Jolley’s runner from just inside half court bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.

Jayden Gardner scored 20 points for the Pirates (8-8, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Newton added 12, Tyrie Jackson 11 and Tremont Robinson-White 10 points.

The Pirates were in trouble after the first half, heading into halftime trailing 38-27. Gardner had 14 points in the second half and East Carolina made 7 of 17 3-pointers and shot 50%.

Robinson-White scored with 1:50 to play to make it a 3-point game. He then came up with a steal and was fouled. He made the first free throw and missed the second but Gardner grabbed the rebound and made the putback to tie the game at the 1:19 mark.

SMU missed a shot and made two free throws with 28.8 seconds to go for a 68-66 lead.

Isiaha Mike had 21 points for the Mustangs (12-3, 2-1), whose four-game winning streak came to end. Kendric Davis added 13 points and six assists and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 11 points.

