Cameron Holden had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-3, 1-1). Anthony Thomas added 15 points. La-Quiem Walker had 10 points.
Ngumezi pulled down eight rebounds, two more would have given him Jacksonville State’s first double-double of the season.
Eden Holt, who was second on the Skyhawks in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, was held to only 4 points on 2-of-10 shooting but had seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.
