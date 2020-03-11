Hammond scored 20 points for his 10th 20-point game of the season and made three assists. Solomon finished with 14 points and three steals.
Jordan Jones and Tyler Saint-Furcy scored 11 points apiece for the Red Foxes (7-23). Cubbage scored 10 points.
