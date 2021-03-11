Jordan Jones had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Foxes (12-9). Raheim Sullivan added 12 points. Hakim Byrd had 11 points.
Ricardo Wright, who was second on the Red Foxes in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, scored three points on 1-of-11 shooting.
