Thomasson and Niagara host Canisius

Niagara Purple Eagles (15-13, 10-9 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (9-19, 7-12 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -2.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces the Canisius Golden Griffins after Noah Thomasson scored 22 points in Niagara’s 66-65 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Golden Griffins are 6-7 in home games. Canisius ranks eighth in the MAAC in rebounding with 30.6 rebounds. Jacco Fritz paces the Golden Griffins with 6.0 boards.

The Purple Eagles are 10-9 against MAAC opponents. Niagara has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.6 points for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Thomasson is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

