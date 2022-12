Thomasson added five assists for the Purple Eagles (4-4). Aaron Gray scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Lance Erving finished with eight points.

Get the full experience. Choose your plan

Tyrese Williams finished with 18 points for the Bobcats (7-2). Ike Nweke added 15 points and nine rebounds for Quinnipiac. Dezi Jones put up 12 points and two steals.