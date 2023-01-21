Niagara faces Saint Peter's, seeks to stop 4-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Niagara Purple Eagles (9-9, 4-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-11, 3-7 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Niagara enters the matchup against Saint Peter’s as losers of four straight games. The Peacocks have gone 6-3 in home games. Saint Peter’s gives up 64.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 4-5 in conference matchups. Niagara has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Peacocks and Purple Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Dasher is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Noah Thomasson is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 57.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

